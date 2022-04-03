Advertisement

Planting pinwheels to show solidarity for children

Mayors, law enforcement, and members of the community came together for the children.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - You may notice pinwheels if you’re on S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and his office teamed up on April 1st, with ‘Just for Kids’ Advocacy Center to plant them there.

The pinwheels are meant to raise awareness for child abuse. The display also shows support for those who protect children including members of law enforcement.

“It’s wonderful and you know you see these uniformed officers here who do so much great work, a lot of it is behind the scenes, a lot of it necessarily is undercover investigation etc...but it’s a matter of protecting our children”, said Rappold.

April is child abuse prevention month and you show solidarity by planting blue pinwheels in your own yard.

