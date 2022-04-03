Advertisement

Paranormal convention making its way to West Virginia for first time

The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in West Virginia.
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in West Virginia.(Mandy Wriston)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in West Virginia.

The event is two days long and will kick off on April 8. Scott Worley is the Co-Founder of ‘The West Virginia Paranormal Tourism Group’ he says he is excited Beckley was picked for the convention.

“The paranormal industry is a 300-million-dollar industry and we are hoping to get the word out to everyone in West Virginia of all the different groups and such that are here. For Beckley to be chosen for the convention, the very first convention, we think that’s pretty exciting”, said Worley.

Key speaker Dr. Christi Summer will speak on Historic preservation and there will be three different levels for investigative, including one for the younger crowd.

For more information on the event, you can visit them on Facebook. WV Paranormal Tourism Group | Facebook

