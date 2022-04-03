Advertisement

One person dead after house fire in Bluefield, VA

Crews got the call at 1:51PM on Sunday to respond to a structure fire on Hill Street.
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Tazwell County’s Director of Public Safety, Barry Brooks says one person is dead after a house fire in Bluefield, Virginia.

Crews got the call at 1:51PM on Sunday to respond to a structure fire on Hill Street. Both Bluefield fire departments as well as Abbs Valley Fire Department responded and began trying to extinguish the blaze.

During interior operations a deceased victim was discovered. It’s unclear what caused the fire and it is under investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Bluefield Virginia Fire Department.

