One person dead after house fire in Bluefield, VA

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Tazwell County’s Director of Public Safety, Barry Brooks says one person is dead after a house fire in Bluefield, Virginia.

Crews got the call at 1:51PM on Sunday to respond to a structure fire on Hill Street. Both Bluefield fire departments as well as Abbs Valley Fire Department responded and began trying to extinguish the blaze.

During interior operations a deceased victim was discovered. It’s unclear what caused the fire and it is under investigation by the Virginia State Police and the Bluefield Virginia Fire Department.

