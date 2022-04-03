Advertisement

Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four

Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji was nearly perfect from the field and added 21 points, and hot-shooting Kansas raced to a big early lead before withstanding every Villanova run for a 81-65 victory Saturday night that sent the Jayhawks back to the national title game.

Christian Braun also had 10 points, including a key 3-pointer to ward off a comeback late in the game, as the Jayhawks (33-6) exacted a measure of revenge for a Final Four beatdown by the Wildcats four years ago in San Antonio.

Now, they hope to follow a familiar pattern against Duke or North Carolina on Monday night. The last three times that the Jayhawks and Wildcats have met in the tournament, the winner has gone on to cut down the nets.

Playing without injured guard Justin Moore, Villanova (31-7) watched the lone No. 1 seed to reach the semifinals score the game’s first 10 points and eventually build a 19-point cushion. And despite big nights from Collin Gillespie, Brandon Slater and Jermaine Samuels, the short-handed and undersized Wildcats never made it all the way back.

Gillespie, playing in his 156th game for the Wildcats, hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, while Slater hit four 3s and had 16 points. Samuels finished with 13 points in the final game of his college career.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County shooting leaves two injured
Shooting leaves two injured in Mercer County
A status hearing was held on Friday for a man accused of murdering a Fayette County teen who...
Suspect in murder of Fayette County teen has hearing
(Source: AP)
One person in critical condition after McDowell County shooting
Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, arrested on multiple DUI charges
One dead, four hospitalized after driver hits members of university track and cross country team
Mercer County Sheriff's Department
Local law enforcement officers selected for DRE training

Latest News

Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Sheboygan Fall police said 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock has died after injuries sustained in an...
8-year-old boy dies after assault, possible strangulation by his mother, police say
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run