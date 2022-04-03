Advertisement

HopeWords Writers’ Conference brings international writers to Bluefield

2022 HopeWords Writers' Conference
2022 HopeWords Writers' Conference(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local and international writers descended upon Bluefield, W.Va. this weekend for the fourth annual HopeWords Writers’ Conference.

The event was hosted by Travis Lowe, a pastor at Crossroads Church. He said the goal behind the project remains the same as always.

“We started it from the standpoint of wanting to tell stories of hope. I struggled sometimes when people would come in and tell our story for us. And I don’t always like how other people, outsiders tell the story of Appalachia,” said Lowe. “So I said I want to equip people, inspire people to tell their own stories, and that’s what we try to do here.”

This year’s conference saw writers from W.Va., to as far out as Kenya in attendance. One author from Beckley sees it as not only a chance for Bluefield residents to learn, but the other way around as well.

“What I love about this, is that people from other countries and other states are coming here to be exposed to what we have,” said S.D. Smith, author.

The conference ended on Saturday, but Lowe added that many speakers planned to stick around to attend church in the area before leaving Bluefield.

