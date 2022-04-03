Couple refuses to let pandemic affect their love life

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Pandemic changed a lot of things for a lot of people in the last two years, but the cloud of the pandemic could not stop the power of love for two people on two different continents.

It has been two years since words like ‘Pandemic’ and ‘Social Distancing’ entered our everyday vocabulary. Masks have been hiding smiles and prompting lots of people to see the world through a different lens. People have endured the passing of loved ones, paying their final respects with drive-thru funerals, but even with the challenges, the light of love can pierce the cloud of coronavirus.

Jazon Jackson and Vanessa Braun linked up and found love online during the pandemic.

Vanessa was living in Germany when they met on Instagram. She was busy with her job where she used to work as a manager for a real estate company, and Jazon popped up on her Instagram and liked one of her pictures.

Jazon was living in Los Angeles at the time and the pandemic had him asking himself tough questions about his future. When he saw Vanessa’s profile, he knew he wanted to know more, but with covid travel restrictions, it would make a face-to-face meet-up virtually impossible.

“We were hoping that the borders would open. They kept extending it. There were these dates where the president and congress would be like, maybe we will open it, but they kept extending it”, said Jazon.

After three months of spending hours a day on the phone they knew it was time to meet in person.

Vanessa has dual citizenship, so she would be the one who would have to travel thousands of miles to meet a man she met online.

“Of course, I wanted at first for him to come to Europe, it was a bit of a big decision to fly to someone you never saw before, but I’m happy I was that brave and I did that step”, said Vanessa.

Taking a leap during Covid is what is at the heart of Vanessa and Jay’s love story. That first face to face, lead the couple to want to have more. So, after the visit, Vanessa crossed an ocean and a continent to move in with Jazon. They have been together for 14 months and counting.

“Getting to know each other. Getting to know your significant other, and your partner. I know in life these days everything being so digital, the courting and dating process, you really have to focus and give it time to grow”, said Jazon.

This couple is hoping the more time they spend together, will only strengthen their bond; like they say Tik Tok has. They add that the social media platform allows them to share goofy moments and helps them stay connected and pass the time during the pandemic.

