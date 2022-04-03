Clear tonight, but Rain moves in tomorrow evening.

Temperatures will remain cold tonight as we dip close to freezing. The winds will die down overnight, and we will see clear skies with clouds rolling in by tomorrow morning.

Clear (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will top off around 60 degrees tomorrow. As the clouds build in, we will see a chance of rain showers across the area after dinner time. This rain will stick around into Tuesday, as we continue to stay wet through the week.

rain (WVVA WEATHER)

