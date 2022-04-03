Advertisement

Clear tonight, but Rain moves in tomorrow evening.

Warmer temperatures are in store this week.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures will remain cold tonight as we dip close to freezing. The winds will die down overnight, and we will see clear skies with clouds rolling in by tomorrow morning.

Clear
Clear(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will top off around 60 degrees tomorrow. As the clouds build in, we will see a chance of rain showers across the area after dinner time. This rain will stick around into Tuesday, as we continue to stay wet through the week.

rain
rain(WVVA WEATHER)

