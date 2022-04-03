Bluefield Lions Club Pancake Jamboree returns

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s Lions Club’s annual Pancake Jamboree returned to town this weekend, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees filled up the Herb Sims Youth Center for the event, which Lions Club President Rhonda Thompson says proceeds will go toward helping the club’s eyeglass recycling program.

“We’ve had a lot of the people in the community help support us with this event,” said Thompson. “So we’re all here together and this is a great community to help us raise money to help with eyeglasses.”

2022 marks the Bluefield Lions Club’s 100th year in operation. Thompson said residents can expect the Pancake Jamboree to return next year as well.

