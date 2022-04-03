Advertisement

Bluefield Lions Club Pancake Jamboree returns

Bluefield Lions Club cooks up pancakes
Bluefield Lions Club cooks up pancakes(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va.’s Lions Club’s annual Pancake Jamboree returned to town this weekend, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees filled up the Herb Sims Youth Center for the event, which Lions Club President Rhonda Thompson says proceeds will go toward helping the club’s eyeglass recycling program.

“We’ve had a lot of the people in the community help support us with this event,” said Thompson. “So we’re all here together and this is a great community to help us raise money to help with eyeglasses.”

2022 marks the Bluefield Lions Club’s 100th year in operation. Thompson said residents can expect the Pancake Jamboree to return next year as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County shooting leaves two injured
Shooting leaves two injured in Mercer County
(Source: AP)
One person in critical condition after McDowell County shooting
A status hearing was held on Friday for a man accused of murdering a Fayette County teen who...
Suspect in murder of Fayette County teen has hearing
Mercer County Sheriff's Department
Local law enforcement officers selected for DRE training
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in...
Paranormal convention making its way to West Virginia for first time

Latest News

Greenlight medical marijuana dispensary, Princeton, W.Va.
Princeton medical marijuana facility set to open this spring
2022 HopeWords Writers' Conference
HopeWords Writers’ Conference brings international writers to Bluefield
The Pandemic changed a lot of things for a lot of people in the last two years, but the cloud...
Couple refuses to let pandemic affect their love life
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in...
Paranormal convention making its way to West Virginia for first time