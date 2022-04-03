Advertisement

April is ‘National Donate Life’ month and West Virginia needs more donors

National Donate Life Month
National Donate Life Month(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Apr. 2, 2022
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mark your calendars April is ‘National Donate Life’ month.

A hundred thousand people are waiting for this gift of life in West Virginia and Pennsylvania Right now and West Virginia is low on the list.

“We are one of the lowest designated states. Only about 35% of our state is designated to give that gift of life”, said Jessica Wheeler, Professional Services Liaison & donor family support coordinator, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE).

One person’s organ donation can extend the life or quality of life for 8 people and 1 person can heal 75 lives through tissue donation.

“It really kind of means the world. It means really what it says, is that we are donating life and the more we can do to educate our patients and our families and our teams about the opportunity to give life and to save a life even during critical times”, said Jill Berrybowen, Interim CEO, West Virginia Region for ARH.

There are a lot of stigmas around donation and the CORE team wants to break those.

“I was one of the people that believed in one of those misconceptions. Last year we had a 95-year-old organ donor being the nation’s oldest organ donor giving the gift of life”, said Wheeler.

To learn more about ‘Donate Life’ or how to sign up to be a donor visit Donate Life America: Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donation Registration

