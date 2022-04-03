Advertisement

Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email

Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after...
Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.(Source: Mike Mozart)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Applebee’s has confirmed that an employee of a Missouri-based franchisee has been fired after sending an email speculating that high gas prices and the end of pandemic stimulus money would force employees to work longer hours for lower pay.

“This is the opinion of an individual, not Applebee’s,” Kevin Carrol, Applebee’s chief operations officer, said in a statement, adding that the franchisee terminated the midlevel worker. The employee didn’t work directly for Applebee’s.

Issues arose after someone shared the email last month with Jake Holcomb, who was the manager of an Applebee’s restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas. He quit soon after he read the email, which said: “As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living.”

Holcomb said he printed a couple dozen copies and left them where servers could find them, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

“Then, I gave everyone in the restaurant their food for free and we just left; we didn’t even close the store,” he said, adding that he also shared the email with a friend who posted a screenshot to Reddit on March 21.

The restaurant remained closed the next day and the email began circulating widely online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County shooting leaves two injured
Shooting leaves two injured in Mercer County
(Source: AP)
One person in critical condition after McDowell County shooting
A status hearing was held on Friday for a man accused of murdering a Fayette County teen who...
Suspect in murder of Fayette County teen has hearing
Mercer County Sheriff's Department
Local law enforcement officers selected for DRE training
Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, arrested on multiple DUI charges
One dead, four hospitalized after driver hits members of university track and cross country team

Latest News

Estelle Harris, at right, and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of "Toy Story 3,"...
Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93
The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is hosting the first ever paranormal tourism convention in...
Paranormal convention making its way to West Virginia for first time
You may be a fan of NBC’s newest show “American Song Contest” that airs on WVVA.
West Virginia and Virginia compete on “American Song Contest”
Mayors, law enforcement, and members of the community came together for the children.
Planting pinwheels to show solidarity for children