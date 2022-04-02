Shooting leaves two injured in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Friday night shooting has left two people injured in Mercer County. Chief Deputy Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened at approximately 9pm on Ember Circle in Brushfork.

One victim was unresponsive and the other is refusing to cooperate according to Chief Deputy Christian. One victim was taken to Bluefield’s Emergency Department where they were later sent to a Roanoke hospital. The other victim was taken to Princeton Community Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries before being released.

He adds they are currently in the process of obtaining search warrants and tracking down possible witnesses at this time.

Details are limited but stay with WVVA as we learn more.

