Seasonal temperatures overnight will lead to a cooler day tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop right around 40 tonight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After a warm day today, things will start to cool off leading to a chillier day tomorrow. Tonight we will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures right around average for this time of year, sitting at just below 40 degrees. We could see some gusty winds overnight, though nothing like last weekend.

Tomorrow some of us will start the day with a stray rain or snow shower, though those will quickly move out of the area before lunchtime. Temperatures will in the low 50s through the day, and winds will be a little stronger at 10-20 MPH.

The rest of the week is looking to be pretty wet with rain moving in on Tuesday afternoon. We could see off and on rain showers through the rest of the week.

