One person in critical condition after McDowell County shooting

By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. The department says it happened at approximately 2AM on Mountaineer Highway in Avondale. One person was shot and was airlifted to an area hospital where they are in critical condition.

The shooting is an active investigation and details are limited.

Stay with WVVA as we learn more about this shooting.

