Winter-like weather today; spring returns over the weekend

We are holding on to some lingering moisture this morning in the form of rain and snow showers. Those will taper off heading into the afternoon hours but we are going to stay chilly with highs in the 40s for most. Winds will pick up out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts possibly over 40 mph at times. This will make it feel even colder. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.

Rain and snow shower will taper off this afternoon but temperatures will stay chilly. (WVVA WEATHER)

Gusty winds out of the northwest are expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the 20s. Gusty winds will settle down overnight.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

A gorgeous day is expected for tomorrow. High pressure will keep us dry during the day with temperatures climbing back into the 60s. Clouds will increase later in the afternoon and eventually we could see a few isolated showers moving in overnight as a weak cold front moves by.

A gorgeous day is expected tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few lingering showers are possible on Sunday morning, but we should dry up heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler behind that front with most topping off in the 50s.

A weak cold front will bring a few isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week looks to be warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s but we will become unsettled again midweek as a storm system moves its way into the area. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.