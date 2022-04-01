‘Timbi Talks Addiction’ explains the struggles of addiction to a younger audience

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s a children’s book you don’t come across every day. On Friday, authors Trish Luna and Janet Hellier were at Chuck Mathena center to talk about ‘Timbi Talks About Addiction.’ The book helps kids learn about substance abuse.

“My first husband struggles with substance abuse disorder when my children were very young. There was nothing for me to open up this subject with them with, there were books on so many different topics, but nothing about this.”

It’s a topic the two sisters have experience with. They said their parents had issues with alcohol. Co-Author Janet Hellier says children can write to Timbi on their website about their struggles to help them through tough times.

“He just said I love you Timbi, my dad is just like your dad. It goes away sometimes and that makes me feel sad. We had a lot of fun crafting the response and sorrow composing the response to Noah from Timbi letting him know we’re here, Timbi’s here, and he loves you.”

The books also come with a stuffed animal version of Timbi. The sisters hope the character can be used by first responders when dealing with substance abuse cases, to give children a book and a friend to comfort them when they need it most.

”There are so many first responders too that for whom this is going to be the front-line tool. Take it to the scene give the kid something to hug, something to look at, color, maybe put Tiny Timbi in your pocket and have him with you always. Just having something as this immediate source of comfort is going to be life-changing we hope.”

According to the West Virginia DHHR, nearly 58 out of every 100,000 deaths in the state are due to substance abuse.

