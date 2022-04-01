Advertisement

‘Timbi Talks Addiction’ explains the struggles of addiction to a younger audience

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s a children’s book you don’t come across every day. On Friday, authors Trish Luna and Janet Hellier were at Chuck Mathena center to talk about ‘Timbi Talks About Addiction.’ The book helps kids learn about substance abuse.

It’s a topic the two sisters have experience with. They said their parents had issues with alcohol. Co-Author Janet Hellier says children can write to Timbi on their website about their struggles to help them through tough times.

The books also come with a stuffed animal version of Timbi. The sisters hope the character can be used by first responders when dealing with substance abuse cases, to give children a book and a friend to comfort them when they need it most.

According to the West Virginia DHHR, nearly 58 out of every 100,000 deaths in the state are due to substance abuse.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks, Wallace mugs
Women wanted in deadly Bluefield shooting caught in Delaware
On Tuesday, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department went to question a man about assault...
Summers County man found dead from self inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from state police
Photo of fire near Kimball (courtesy: Ginger Justice)
McDowell County brush fires contained, officials monitoring
Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, arrested on multiple DUI charges
One dead, four hospitalized after driver hits members of university track and cross country team
A representative for Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, tells WVVA News a formal...
EXCLUSIVE: Governor calls for formal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

On Friday, Princeton Community Hospital was giving out free Colon Cancer tests.
PCH gives out at home Colorectal Cancer tests
Brooks Wallace Mugs
Shooting suspects set to be extradited back to Bluefield, W.Va.
Wallace Complaint
Wallace Complaint
A status hearing was held on Friday for a man accused of murdering a Fayette County teen who...
Suspect in murder of Fayette County teen has hearing