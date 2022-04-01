‘Timbi Talks Addiction’ explains the struggles of addiction to a younger audience
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s a children’s book you don’t come across every day. On Friday, authors Trish Luna and Janet Hellier were at Chuck Mathena center to talk about ‘Timbi Talks About Addiction.’ The book helps kids learn about substance abuse.
It’s a topic the two sisters have experience with. They said their parents had issues with alcohol. Co-Author Janet Hellier says children can write to Timbi on their website about their struggles to help them through tough times.
The books also come with a stuffed animal version of Timbi. The sisters hope the character can be used by first responders when dealing with substance abuse cases, to give children a book and a friend to comfort them when they need it most.
According to the West Virginia DHHR, nearly 58 out of every 100,000 deaths in the state are due to substance abuse.
