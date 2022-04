BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The two women captured in Delaware for shooting a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield, W.Va., are set to be extradited back to Bluefield on Monday, April 4.

Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 46, will be arraigned Tuesday morning, April 5, by a Mercer County Circuit Judge.

You can read the full complaint below.

