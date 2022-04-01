PCH gives out at home Colorectal Cancer tests

Advertisement

By Glenn Kittle
Apr. 1, 2022
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, Princeton Community Hospital was giving out free Colon Cancer tests.

Consumer health day reports, that colorectal cancer is the 2nd most deadly cancer behind lung cancer. The Nursing Director of the PCH Cancer Center said, if caught early, patients could see an increased chance of survival.

“It’s very important to get an early diagnosis so that you have the best outcome. You can come in to see us, I have my nursing staff that’s also here to explain things to you as you do the test.”

Princeton Community Hospital said that if you couldn’t get your free colon cancer test today, you can contact them at (304) 487-7000 to get your free colon cancer test.

