Local law enforcement officers selected for DRE training

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two officers from the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department and one deputy from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department have been selected to attend drug recognition expert training. Sgt. Adam Ballard helps teach the course and says the officers will learn add vital weapons to their arsenal in the fight against DUI.

“They’ll be able to speak to the individual that’s being evaluated to determine what type of impairment that they may be suffering from. If it’s a medical impairment, if it’s a drug impairment or if they’re not impaired at all. Then pretty much help with the investigation. They’re really an investigator for the DUI world” said Ballard.

Sgt. Ballard says the training totals 120 hours when completed, adding only 11 officers from West Virginia gained entry to this training. He says that getting more officers trained is crucial.

“We train people and those individuals cycle out whether they go to different employment. Whether they move to different positions within their law enforcement agencies or lose interest after that. The certifications good for two years after that they have to complete some additional training to continue their certification to get it renewed” said Ballard.

Chief Deputy Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department says there is only one other officer in his department with this training. He says the addition of another deputy with the enhanced DUI recognition training helps in the effort to keep all impaired drivers off Mercer County’s roads, not just the drunk drivers.

“Nowadays we’re seeing a lot of drugged driving. So you’re normal officer is not trained in that aspect of it. So this is going to be another tool we’re going to utilize to make the roads and traffic safe here in mercer county” said Christian.

Christian says it takes the right person to do this training and search for impaired drivers.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.