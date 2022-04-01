Advertisement

House approves bill that would decriminalize marijuana

The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.(CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill Friday that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

If signed into law, it would remove marijuana from the controlled substances list and eliminate penalties for people who grow, distribute or possess it.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act bill passed by a 220-204 vote largely along party lines. Republican Reps. Tom McClintock, Brian Mast and Matt Gaetz joined most Democrats to vote in favor, while Democratic Reps. Henry Cuellar and Chris Pappas voted against it.

The bill also would allow the VA to recommend the use of medical marijuana to veterans with post-traumatic stress and other health issues. Federal agencies could no longer deny federal workers security clearance for marijuana use, and people convicted of non-violent marijuana offenses would have their records expunged, CNN reported.

In addition, taxes from marijuana production and sales would raise revenue.

Legislation would still likely need to get 60 votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster.

A similar bill passed the House in December 2020 as well.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks, Wallace mugs
Women wanted in deadly Bluefield shooting caught in Delaware
On Tuesday, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department went to question a man about assault...
Summers County man found dead from self inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from state police
Photo of fire near Kimball (courtesy: Ginger Justice)
McDowell County brush fires contained, officials monitoring
A representative for Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, tells WVVA News a formal...
EXCLUSIVE: Governor calls for formal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights as pilots picket
The indictment charges the group with conspiring to violate federal firearms laws, among other...
3 Army soldiers, 9 others accused in gun trafficking ring
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards
Despite the rising cost of taking a trip, many Americans are shelling out the cash. (Source: CNN)
Families facing higher prices for vacations