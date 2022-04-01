Suspect in murder of Fayette County teen has hearing

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A status hearing was held on Friday for a man accused of murdering a Fayette County teen.

Shortly after Azareyiah Mitchell went missing in September of 2020, Steven Lawson and Jaleesa Bass were named as ‘persons of interest’ in her disappearance. The two were later discovered and arrested in Georgia and extradited to West Virginia. State Police were able to quickly locate Mitchell’s body out-of-state after their arrest.

Lawson was charged with First Degree Murder, Concealment of a Dead Body, and Conspiracy to Commit Concealment of a Dead Body. Bass was also charged for her role in covering up the murder and hiding the teen’s body out-of-state.

Lawson was originally set to go to trial in November of 2021, but the date was delayed due to two different changes in attorneys. Friday’s hearing was Lawson’s first court appearance with his latest attorney, Brandon Gray.

A second hearing for Bass was also scheduled for Friday, but later cancelled.

Lawson’s next status hearing is set for April, 22, 2022, in front of Judge Robert Irons.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.