BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Community Hospital’s Cancer Center will be handing out free, at home colon cancer screening test kits Friday, April 1.

They will be handed out at the PCH Bluefield Campus (formerly BRMC) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies last.

