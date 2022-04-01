City of Princeton purchases new traffic cams

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Smile, you’re on camera! New equipment in Princeton is making it easier for police to apprehend suspects.

$8,000 in cellular camera equipment will be installed in the city soon, says Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department. Halsey shared that the cameras will provide critical information as incidents occur in the future. Two cameras can be classified as bullet cameras that will provide a live feed to the department. The rest are License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, which will have the ability to extract numbers and letters from plates, and be utilized to reference the information as it is needed to resolve investigations.

The cameras can be used to track down murder suspects, quickly resolve Amber Alerts and more- all in the hope of making the citizens of Princeton feel safe.

“We are always looking at ways to do better for the community,” Halsey said. “I’m really excited to get these because I feel like its going to make us just that much more effiective with our job.”

The department plans to install the cameras throughout the city and Halsey says more are to come in the following years.

