Advertisement

City of Princeton purchases new traffic cams

City of Princeton installs new traffic cameras
City of Princeton installs new traffic cameras(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Smile, you’re on camera! New equipment in Princeton is making it easier for police to apprehend suspects.

$8,000 in cellular camera equipment will be installed in the city soon, says Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with the Princeton Police Department. Halsey shared that the cameras will provide critical information as incidents occur in the future. Two cameras can be classified as bullet cameras that will provide a live feed to the department. The rest are License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras, which will have the ability to extract numbers and letters from plates, and be utilized to reference the information as it is needed to resolve investigations.

The cameras can be used to track down murder suspects, quickly resolve Amber Alerts and more- all in the hope of making the citizens of Princeton feel safe.

“We are always looking at ways to do better for the community,” Halsey said. “I’m really excited to get these because I feel like its going to make us just that much more effiective with our job.”

The department plans to install the cameras throughout the city and Halsey says more are to come in the following years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks, Wallace mugs
Women wanted in deadly Bluefield shooting caught in Delaware
On Tuesday, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department went to question a man about assault...
Summers County man found dead from self inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from state police
Photo of fire near Kimball (courtesy: Ginger Justice)
McDowell County brush fires contained, officials monitoring
A representative for Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, tells WVVA News a formal...
EXCLUSIVE: Governor calls for formal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, arrested on multiple DUI charges
One dead, four hospitalized after driver hits members of university track and cross country team
Richlands Softball
Richlands softball falls after late-inning surge from Central-Wise
Madilyn Howington
Richlands’ Madilyn Howington signs with Bluefield University
Bob Huggins
Report: Bob Huggins to be named to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame