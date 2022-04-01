Advertisement

After a cold night tonight, temps will warm again into Saturday

Most of the weekend is looking dry as well
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
A COLD NIGHT AHEAD
High pressure will be gradually moving into the region overnight, drying us out. While we’ll still be breezy and cold tonight, any rain/snow showers should fade through sundown. We’ll end up clearing out overnight, and low temps will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

FUTURECAST SATURDAY
We can expect calmer winds, sunshine, and warmer temps in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night, we’ll see increasing clouds late, but we should stay dry, with low temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

WEAK FRONT MOVES THROUGH SUN AM
Sunday. a weak cold front will pass through during the morning hours, but precip chances will stay low. We could see a few isolated rain/snow showers (mainly north of I-64) Sunday AM, but not everyone will see these. Most will stay dry, just cooler and breezy, with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s and a bit more cloud cover to go around.

SPOTTY SHOWERS/SNOW SUN AM
We’ll dry out again Sunday night, with low temps in the 30s for most.

Much of next week looks much warmer, with highs returning to the 60s and 70s!

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

