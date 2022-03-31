Vietnam Veterans honored in Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local Vietnam veterans gathered in Beckley on Wednesday to commemorate West Virginia Vietnam Veteran Recognition Day, which followed a national observance on Tuesday.

Men and women met at the Beckley VAMC to attend a wreath laying ceremony. While they were there, they were also able to view the Vietnam Veterans of America’s Mobile Wall, which lists the names of 732 West Virginia Vietnam veterans who lost their lives in service to their country.

Dave Simmons, West Virginia State Council President of Vietnam Veterans of America and a Vietnam Army Veteran, spoke of the importance of remembering those who gave all for their country.

“Today is actually our day,” he said. “Yesterday was a national event but today is for West Virginia. I see all my fellow brothers standing here. In Vietnam, we were all brothers, and we were all sisters. So, all my brothers are here and it’s really gratifying to see so many people turn out.”

According to Simmons, the Mobile Wall will be traveling to Eleanor, West Virginia, where it will be displayed to the National Guard.

