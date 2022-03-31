Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

A school resource officer requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

