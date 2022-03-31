Advertisement

Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says

FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials...
FILE PHOTO - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said dozens of law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a South Carolina middle school.(Gray News, file)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

A school resource officer requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooks, Wallace mugs
Women wanted in deadly Bluefield shooting caught in Delaware
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
On Tuesday, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department went to question a man about assault...
Summers County man found dead from self inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from state police
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
A representative for Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, tells WVVA News a formal...
EXCLUSIVE: Governor calls for formal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
LIVE: Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure; Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv
Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew ice and water instead of lava.
Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew water instead of lava