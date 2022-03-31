Strong storms possible today

Widespread rain is moving into the region this morning. Rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm will continue this morning and some locally heavy downpours are possible. It’s very windy out there this morning but as we head into the afternoon hours they won’t be as bad as it was last night and very early this morning. We will have breaks in the rain late this morning and early afternoon which may allow some sunshine to peek through. This will help us warm up and destabilize the atmosphere which is fuel for thunderstorms to redevelop this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will continue through the afternoon hours and some storms could be strong to severe. The probability of storms turning severe is low, but there is still a chance. The greatest threats with these storms would be damaging winds and locally heavy downpours.

Futurecast shows some scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Our area is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather this afternoon. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers are possible tonight and it will eventually get cold enough for snow to mix in late. Gusty winds will flip out of the northwest which is why our temperatures will drop so quickly. Most will get down into the 30s tonight.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

A few scattered snow showers are possible tomorrow morning as strong winds continue to ride up our western-facing slopes and squeeze out some extra moisture. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30 mph but winds may gust over 40 mph at times. This will keep us cooler with highs in the 40s for most. When the snow is all set and done, most won’t see any accumulation but those in the higher elevations, especially in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, could see a coating on grassy surfaces. We should dry up during the afternoon hours with a mix of sun and clouds.

Futurecast shows scattered upslope snow showers possible tomorrow morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will pick up again on Friday. They will flip out of the northwest which will bring in colder air. (WVVA WEATHER)

The weekend looks fairly dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A weak front may bring a few showers on Saturday and into Sunday morning, but not everyone will see rain.

Outlook for this weekend (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week looks to be warmer with highs back in the 60s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

