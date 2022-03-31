The severe threat ends tonight...but cold, wind, rain, and snow are on tap for Friday

SEVERE RISK IS GOING DOWN (WVVA WEATHER)

A front making its way out of the area tonight will take the chance of severe weather/stronger storms with it as it heads off to the eat. Our severe threat should drop this evening, especially after 5 PM.

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Winds will change direction behind this front as we head into Friday, turning more out of the north and west. This means a big cool-down for the end of the workweek, and some wintry precipitation in the mix as well. Overnight, we’ll see a few more scattered showers develop (especially after midnight). Low temps this evening will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. With warm ground temps, we aren’t expecting any accumulation really, but snow will mix with rain by early Friday AM, especially across the higher elevations.

RAIN AND SNOW DEVELOP FRIDAY AM (WVVA WEATHER)

A few more snow showers will develop during the afternoon. We could see trace amounts of snow on the grass in places like western Greenbrier and northwest Pocahontas counties, but most of us will just otherwise be chilly and windy.

LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION (WVVA WEATHER)

Highs will top off in the 40s on Friday, but the gusty winds at times will make it feel colder. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s and 30s through most of the day.

WIND CHILLS ON FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We will gradually clear out Friday night, and winds should lighten up. Low temps will be cold however, dropping into the 20s and 30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We will warm up quickly as high pressure takes over on Saturday. We look to see sun for the first part of the weekend and highs Saturday afternoon should be in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

A weak frontal system could bring a few rain/snow showers early Sunday morning, but otherwise we will just see a bit more cloud cover and cooler temps in the upper 40s-mid 50s Sunday afternoon.

Next week, 60s look to be commonplace for a while....stay tuned!

