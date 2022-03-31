Advertisement

Multiple brush fires reported in McDowell County

Photo of fire near Kimball (courtesy: Ginger Justice)
By Jared Kline
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
McDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews responded to at least four reported brush fires in McDowell County on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

Mat Bailey, a forester at the agency’s office in Beckley, said the largest fire was located near Kimball. He also reported a fire spanning at least 40 acres off Westchester Road near Hensley and another fire that had reached at least 60 acres in Bishop.

A fourth fire was burning near Raysal.

A Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service earlier in the day for McDowell County for high fire danger, according to the WVVA Precision Weather Team. A Wind Advisory remained in effect Wednesday night.

