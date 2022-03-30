Warm and windy Wednesday; strong storms possible tomorrow

A big warm-up is on the way for today as temperatures top off in the 60s and 70s across the region. This is all thanks to these strong southerly winds pumping in some more mild air. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times today and when combined with this dry air we are experiencing, that could contribute to EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. That is why a Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning will go into effect this afternoon for Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties. Use caution out there and make sure to properly dispose of any smoking materials. Burning is prohibited during the day in Virginia and West Virginia currently due to the spring fire season.

A warm and windy day is in store for us today. (WVVA WEATHER)

A Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning goes into effect at noon today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry during the evening hours, but rain moves in late tonight ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will stay mild with lows in the 50s. Winds will be very gusty overnight. Wind advisories go into effect tonight for the southern portions of the region for wind gusts up to 50-55 mph possible and a HIGH WIND WARNING will go into effect tonight for Tazewell County for WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 65 MPH. As a result of the gusty winds, sporadic power outages are possible and diving high-profile vehicles may be difficult at times.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning go into effect tonight for parts of the region. (WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain and even an isolated thunderstorm are expected tomorrow morning. The rain could be heavy at times and any thunderstorms that do develop could turn strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy downpours. Most will dry out during the afternoon hours but we may have enough instability (fuel) for a few scattered thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be mild once again with highs in the 60s and 70s. We will stay windy as well with winds out of the south during the morning hours, but flipping out of the northwest later in the afternoon.

Futurecast shows widespread rain and even some isolated thunderstorms possible tomorrow morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some storms could turn strong to severe tomorrow. The SPC has highlighted our area under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather. (WVVA WEATHER)

Those northwesterly winds will bring in some colder air tomorrow night allowing temperatures to get into the 30s and low 40s. Some scattered showers are possible throughout the overnight hours and may mix with snow at times in the higher elevations.

Windy conditions will last through the day on Friday and temperatures will only top off in the 40s and low 50s. Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, however, some leftover showers cannot be ruled out on Friday morning.

Cooler weather returns on Friday behind a cold front. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures look to top off in the 50s for most this weekend. Many will stay dry with partly cloudy conditions, however, a few isolated showers are possible on Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

