A warm and windy Wednesday is on the way

NOT QUITE AS COLD (WVVA WEATHER)

A warm front moving through the region will keep clouds around tonight, but will also be bringing in warmer air as we head into Wednesday. With just enough moisture available, we could see a few stray rain/snow showers overnight (mainly at higher elevations north of I-64). Most, however, will stay dry, we;ll just begin to get breezy overnight. Low temps will fall into the upper 30s-low 40s Wed AM.

WEDNESDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Strong southerly wind flow will pick up into Wednesday, so temps will climb quickly. We look to see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s. With gusty winds at times (occasionally over 25-30 MPH), and low humidity, BURNING SHOULD BE AVOIDED IF POSSIBLE.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING (WVVA WEATHER)

A RED FLAG (FIRE WEATHER) WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, AND BUCHANAN COUNTIES WEDNESDAY.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

A strong cold front will then start to slide toward the area Wednesday night. We’ll be windy into Wednesday evening, and will see increasing clouds through sundown. Out ahead of the front, we’ll start to see rain showers develop, mainly around midnight and after Wed PM-Thursday AM. Lows Wednesday night will be mild, holding in the low-mid 50s for most.

RAIN THURSDAY MORNING (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and thunderstorms are looking likely Thursday, especially during the morning. We look to get some breaks of sun Thursday afternoon, with highs still hitting the 60s and 70s. It will be gusty though, and with the daytime heat available, a few more t-storms could fire up Thursday afternoon/early evening.

WIND GUSTS WEDNESDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

While a better chance of severe weather will be to our east, a few strong to severe storms closer to home CAN NOT BE RULED OUT. The main threats with any t-storms would be locally heavy rain and gusty winds. Stay weather aware!

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We look cooler (a bit chilly again, really) into Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s/low 50s.

FRIDAY WILL BE CHILLY AND BREEZY (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see bit more rain by this Sunday...

Stay tuned!

