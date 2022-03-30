Virginia man pleads guilty to sex offense against a minor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) – A Virginia man pleaded guilty today to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.

According to statements made in court, Austin James Quesenberry, 27, of Dublin, Va., traveled from Virginia in December 2021 to St. Albans, W.Va, in order to meet a minor he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activities. He also sent the alleged minor sexually explicit videos of himself.

Quesenberry is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

