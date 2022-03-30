Advertisement

Virginia man pleads guilty to sex offense against a minor

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) – A Virginia man pleaded guilty today to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.

According to statements made in court, Austin James Quesenberry, 27, of Dublin, Va., traveled from Virginia in December 2021 to St. Albans, W.Va, in order to meet a minor he believed to be a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual activities. He also sent the alleged minor sexually explicit videos of himself.

Quesenberry is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Summers Co. Schoolbus
School bus TikTok video prompts internal action
Brooks, Wallace mugs
U.S. Marshals aid in search of suspects involved in shooting death of 13-year-old
Donna Rhudy named Mercer County Service Personnel of the year.
Bluefield Intermediate School cook honored as Mercer County Service Personnel of the Year
Bailey and Bell
Mount View’s Tony Bailey and Thomas Bell sign to play college football

Latest News

Sen. Tim Kaine speaks on two senate bills regarding NATO and insulin prices
Sen. Tim Kaine speaks on NATO, insulin bills
Concord University hosts events honoring Vietnam Vets
Concord University celebrates Vietnam veterans in Princeton
On Tuesday, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department went to question a man about assault...
Summers County man found dead from self inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from state police
A representative for Governor Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, tells WVVA News a formal...
EXCLUSIVE: Governor calls for formal investigation into conditions at Southern Regional Jail