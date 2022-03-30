U.S. Marshals aid in search of suspects involved in shooting death of 13-year-old

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Announced in a press release, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force is working with the Bluefield Police Department and offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two Bluefield women accused of killing a 13-year-old girl.

“The Marshals Service is committed to making communities safer,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “That is why we have elevated this investigation to major case status and are offering a $5,000 reward each for the capture of Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace. We believe these two women present a significant threat to public safety. The sooner we have them in custody, the better.”

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Wallace or Brooks, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip via the USMS Tips App. Tips may also be emailed to the USMS S/WV tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. All tips are kept strictly confidential.

