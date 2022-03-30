Advertisement

Summers County man found dead from self inflicted gunshot wound after fleeing from state police

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department went to question a man about assault allegations when he fled the scene.

The man in question is named Charles Pitzer. Soon after the sheriff’s department arrived on the scene, Pitzer refused to answer his door. The sheriff’s department called upon the service of the West Virginia State Police.

Shortly after state police were called, Pitzer fled the scene into the woods on an ATV. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Summers County Sheriff’s Department currently has no details of the assault allegation placed against Pitzer. WVVA was told Pitzer does not have a prior criminal record.

We’ll continue to keep you updated with the latest information on this case as we receive it.

