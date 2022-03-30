Advertisement

Sen. Tim Kaine speaks on NATO, insulin bills

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine of Va. spoke on two bills he supports during a press call on Tuesday.

One bill, the “Affordable Insulin Now Act,” would require Medicare and private health insurance plans to cap patients’ out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month. Kaine said some Americans pay up to $900 for the medication.

He said the narrow scope of the bill could give it a better chance of passing the senate’s 60-vote threshold.

“We think this bill, narrowing to insulin, is more likely to be able to get 60 votes,” said Kaine. “We don’t have 60 yet. We think it’s more likely, and that’s why we decided to go that route.”

The bill was introduced by Ga. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who says there’s been a 15% increase in Americans dying from diabetes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaine also spoke on his bipartisan bill introduced with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, which would prevent U.S. presidents withdrawing from NATO without senate approval. The senate must approve all U.S. treaties, such as NATO, with a 2/3 majority. Senate approval is currently not need to withdraw from treaties.

“The coordinated NATO response has so enabled Ukraine to, you know, do great work against one of the largest militaries in the world,” said Kaine. “People realize the value of NATO, and that’s why I think suddenly, its time has come.”

A similar bill was introduced in 2019 but did not make it to the senate floor for a vote. If signed into law, the legislation would only apply to NATO and not other treaties.

You can learn more about the Affordable Insulin Now act here, and the NATO withdrawal bill here.

