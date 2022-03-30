Gusty winds, showers, and t-storms all on tap for Wednesday night-Thursday

TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Strong southerly wind flow will continue to ramp up ahead of an incoming cold front this evening. Eventually, overnight, sustained winds will hit the 15-30 MPH range. Gusts for some could be over 50 MPH at times tonight and into Thursday.

A RED FLAG/FIRE WEATHER WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TONIGHT FOR BUCHANAN, MCDOWELL, AND WYOMING COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM WEDNESDAY.

A WIND ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR BUCHANAN, MCDOWELL, WYOMING, MERCER, BLAND, AND WYTHE COUNTIES.

A HIGH WIND WARNING WILL GO INTO EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AS WELL.

Besides the wind, we’ll also have RAIN moving in tonight as the front approaches. Showers look likely to form well after sundown (closer to 10-11 PM), and will continue on and off throughout the night.

By Thursday morning, rain will grow wider-spread and heavier, and we could experience a few thunderstorms in the mix, especially between the hours of 6AM-9AM Thursday morning.

We look to see a few breaks of sun Thursday afternoon, and despite the gusty winds, temps will still be warm & comfortable, topping off in the upper 60s and low 70s for most. (Higher temps will still be possible, especially west of I-77).

Though the risk is low (marginal), the threat of severe weather is not zero. During the morning, or even during the afternoon with daytime heat, a few isolated stronger to severe storms will be possible. The main threats with any stronger/severe storms will be gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

We’ll stay pretty windy Thursday night, but the winds will change direction, out of the northwest. We’ll begin to dry out, but a few scattered rain and snow showers will be possible late Thursday night-Friday AM as lingering moisture is squeezed out along our western facing slopes. Low temps Thursday night will fall into the mid 30s-low 40s. As of now, no significant snow accumulation is expected. We could perhaps get a trace on the grass at very high elevations (western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties).

Highs will be in the 40s Friday, and we should be mainly clear, dry, and colder by Friday night with low temps hitting the upper 20s/low 30s.

We look to warm back up a bit through the weekend...

Stay tuned!

