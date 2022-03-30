Advertisement

Hidden in Plain View: A secret story of quilts and the underground railroad

IN FOCUS with Melinda Zosh
IN FOCUS with Melinda Zosh(WVVA)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 30, 2022
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sunday of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on a West Virginia man with a passion for history.

Joseph Saunders gives lectures on a book called “Hidden in Plain View: A secret story of quilts and the underground railroad,” it’s about how quilts helped guide slaves to safety on the underground railroad.

This includes one quilt pattern called a “monkey wrench.” Saunders says this quilt was a sign for slaves to physically, mentally and spiritually prepare themselves for the journey on the underground railroad to freedom.

