BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sunday of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on a West Virginia man with a passion for history.

Joseph Saunders gives lectures on a book called “Hidden in Plain View: A secret story of quilts and the underground railroad,” it’s about how quilts helped guide slaves to safety on the underground railroad.

This includes one quilt pattern called a “monkey wrench.” Saunders says this quilt was a sign for slaves to physically, mentally and spiritually prepare themselves for the journey on the underground railroad to freedom.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in the Two Virginias. It airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.