Concord University celebrates Vietnam veterans in Princeton

Concord University hosts events honoring Vietnam Vets
Concord University hosts events honoring Vietnam Vets(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Vietnam veterans continued to be honored on Wednesday, following Tuesday’s annual Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day.

The event was hosted outside Princeton’s War Museum and set-up by Concord University’s Office of Veteran Services, which works to help former service members further their education after returning home from duty. All veterans who attended were offered free food as well.

One veteran at Wednesday’s event said he joined the service at just 17 years old -- a choice which typically requires parental consent.

“I told them I was 18 and they accepted it,” said Harold Buckner, Vietnam veteran. “They needed some troops over in Vietnam and I volunteered to go.”

You can find out more about Concord’s offerings for veterans on the university’s website.

