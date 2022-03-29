Advertisement

Volunteers wanted to clean waterways near The Greenbrier

Cleaning the streams in Greenbrier is what is on the agenda for members of the community and...
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Volunteers are wanted to help clear streams of debris near The Greenbrier Resort late this spring.

A cleanup is set for June 18 for waterways along the Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival.

Earlier this month, volunteers worked to clear Howard’s Creek.

“We’ve seen a lot of masks and things, you know that’s been going on. We just work our way all the way up stream and we remove all the trash that we find, and throughout the rest of that season we constantly clean. So it keeps a really nice environment and it keeps it from leaving our property and going further down stream,” said Nate Archambault, a fishing guide at Kate’s Mountain Adventures.

Archambault said prizes will be given out during the cleanup in June to inspire more people to pitch in.

For more information on how you can help, visit The Greenbrier’s website here: The Greenbrier - Kate’s Mountain Adventures

