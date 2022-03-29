Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, a guard at Southern Regional Jail claimed some inmates were being denied water for days at the time in the quarantine section. The current staffer, who provided a copy of their badge as proof of employment, wanted to confirm a water issue at the facility following another claim by a girlfriend of an SRJ inmate. The girlfriend, Katie Dunford, claimed her boyfriend was forced to drink from the toilet after three days without access to water.

Since that time, a spokesperson and counsel for the Dept. of Homeland Security, Morgan Switzer, has responded to the claims:

“You recently published two stories regarding Southern Regional Jail that have not been properly researched, confirmed, or verified. More specifically, the story published today contains language that immediately calls into question the legitimacy of your source. Furthermore, there are no pending grievances, appeals of grievances, or any outstanding complaints that concern water or inmates having access to water at the Southern Regional Jail. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have every reason to believe that the allegations in these stories are false, and the reporting is factually insufficient.”

On Tuesday, March 29, another former staff member came forward to back up the first guard’s complaints. He, too, was able to provide proof of employment at the jail through a pay stub.

Although he did not want to be identified, he offered to discuss the issue with the Governor if given the opportunity. He also confirmed the issue is specific to the quarantine section of the jail, where he said inmates are only let out of their cell for one hour every 72 hours.

“When I worked there, I made time to personally give them all juice. It was in a big orange tank, cooler tanks, that they gave us. It was explained to me for time reasons to give them one cup of juice. I personally like a lot of liquids with my meals. I would try to give them two cups for each in the pod. Those cells would get hot in the Summer and in the Winter they would freeze. The only thing they were happy about was getting a drink but some guards would say screw it, we ain’t got time to go cell by cell, because that’s what you had to do to give out drinks. It really depends on the person working.”

The former guard said some inmates would go days at a time without water. “It’s pretty rough. I’d compare it to a concentration camp if I had to. If Governor Justice wants to review this, I’d be happy to sit down with him in person.”

Since WVVA News aired the update with the current staff member on Friday, numerous phone calls, messages, and emails have come in from former inmates, their family members, and former staff members. While some raised the water issue specifically, a lot of the concerns related to basic health and safety issues inside the jail, ranging from inmates being denied medical treatment to sleeping on wet mats on the floor.

WVVA News has reached out to the regional jail spokesperson for a comment on the second staff member’s claims and will share their response as soon as it is received.

