Advertisement

Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes, and heart disease.(vadimguzhva/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summers Co. Schoolbus
School bus TikTok video prompts internal action
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Generic car crash
Two injured, one dead following two-vehicle accident in Pearisburg, Va.
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
The Drop Line ride is pictured May 7, 2017 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tn. (Curtis...
Dollywood closes drop tower ride after teen’s death in Florida ‘out of abundance of caution’

Latest News

Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man on trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot talked about hanging leaders
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Here’s what to know about Alopecia, the hair-loss condition Jada Pinkett Smith lives with
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club...
FTC sues Intuit to stop ‘bait-and-switch’ TurboTax ads
The lawsuit comes amid a partisan divide over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues...
Florida, 20 other states challenge CDC transit mask rule