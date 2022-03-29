Advertisement

Home prices up 19% over last year, 4th largest jump in 35 years

Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years and numbers show prices continuing to...
Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years and numbers show prices continuing to rise at the start of 2022.(Storyblocks)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years, and it doesn’t look like things will change anytime soon.

The latest numbers from the U.S. National Home Price Index show prices rose more than 19% in January from the year before -- the fourth largest year-over-year jump in the 35 years since the index came out.

The pricing index shared data on 20 cities and 16 of the 20 reported home prices continued to increase.

“Home price changes in January 2022 continued the strength we had observed for much of the prior year,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The National Composite Index recorded a gain of 19.2% for the 12 months ended in January 2022; the 10- and 20-City Composites rose 17.5% and 19.1%, respectively. All three composites reflect a small acceleration of price growth for January 2022.”

Phoenix (+32.6%), Tampa Bay, Florida, (+30.8%) and Miami (28.1%) saw some of the most significant gains number-wise, according to the index.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summers Co. Schoolbus
School bus TikTok video prompts internal action
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Generic car crash
Two injured, one dead following two-vehicle accident in Pearisburg, Va.
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
The Drop Line ride is pictured May 7, 2017 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tn. (Curtis...
Dollywood closes drop tower ride after teen’s death in Florida ‘out of abundance of caution’

Latest News

Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man on trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot talked about hanging leaders
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Here’s what to know about Alopecia, the hair-loss condition Jada Pinkett Smith lives with
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club...
FTC sues Intuit to stop ‘bait-and-switch’ TurboTax ads
The lawsuit comes amid a partisan divide over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues...
Florida, 20 other states challenge CDC transit mask rule