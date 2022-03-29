Advertisement

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes newest member

Herman Rodriguez
Herman Rodriguez(Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Herman Rodriguez took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

The oath was administered by Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.

“Herman has served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for the past few years and he is certainly a welcome addition to our ranks. He is eager to begin his new career in Greenbrier County. Herman is going to be a tremendous asset to our department and the county. We look forward to his service with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and his continued commitment to public service for the citizens of Greenbrier County.”

