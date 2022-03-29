Cool and cloudy today; warmer conditions are on the way

Clouds will continue to build into the region today as a warm front approaches. We will be warmer today than we have been, but temperatures will still stay below average in the 40s and low 50s. A few isolated showers are possible late this afternoon and into the evening hours but most should stay dry.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected today with temperatures topping off in the upper 40s and low 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Other than a few isolated showers and possibly some flurries for the highest elevations, we will see mainly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures won’t be as cold overnight with lows getting down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

A gorgeous day is expected for tomorrow. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. This will be the day to get out and enjoy because the warm and dry weather doesn’t last forever.

Mild temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds are expected tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mild conditions will last into the day Thursday but a cold front will be moving towards the area. This will bring rain and thunderstorms; some of which could be strong to severe. Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected in the morning with some leftover scattered showers continuing into the afternoon hours.

A cold front will bring rain and storms on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures look to cool down into the upper 40s and 50s behind the front on Friday. As of now, the weekend looks mainly dry, however, a few scattered showers are possible at times, especially on Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable in the 50s for most. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

