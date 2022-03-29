Clerk’s urge voters to register for primary elections

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2022 primary election is approaching and county clerks are urging voters to register before it’s too late.

In West Virginia, the primary election is Tuesday, May 10th, with the registration deadline set for Tuesday, April 19th.

In Virginia, the election date is Tuesday, June 21st, with the registration deadline as Monday, May 30th.

An employee with the Tazewell County Clerk’s office, told WVVA that because the deadline falls on Memorial day, an extension will be offered. This will give voters until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31st to register.

