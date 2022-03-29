Advertisement

Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say

A child was killed in a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A child is dead after a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot.

Panama City Beach police tell WJHG that officers responded to the Breakfast Point shopping center Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about the collision.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a 4-year-old girl visiting from out of state was the victim of the crash.

“She was here with her family from Tennessee, and they were right next to her when it happened,” Talamantez said.

The police chief also said officers have located a suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

The suspect was being interviewed by authorities, but police have yet to announce an arrest as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summers Co. Schoolbus
School bus TikTok video prompts internal action
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Generic car crash
Two injured, one dead following two-vehicle accident in Pearisburg, Va.
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
The Drop Line ride is pictured May 7, 2017 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tn. (Curtis...
Dollywood closes drop tower ride after teen’s death in Florida ‘out of abundance of caution’

Latest News

Voting generic
Clerk’s urge voters to register for primary elections
America has chosen Annie Rose from Ohio as the winner of the fourth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
America votes therapy dog to be next Cadbury Easter Bunny
Herman Rodriguez
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes newest member
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records