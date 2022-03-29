Advertisement

Bluefield Intermediate School cook honored as Mercer County Service Personnel of the Year

Donna Rhudy named Mercer County Service Personnel of the year.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Intermediate School’s Donna Rhudy is this year’s Mercer County Service Personnel of the year.

Students and staff surprised Rhudy, known by students as Ms. Donna, with her award on Tuesday. Staff say she’s an incredible cook -- but add that it’s only the beginning of her contributions to the lives of Bluefield Intermediate students.

“She’s a seamstress on the side,” said principal Angela Damon. “She’s always willing to help patch up a hole in a pair of pants or mend a jacket so that our kids are looking good, their bellies are full and they’re ready to learn.”

“Every morning she comes up ... she always gives us squishes or she comes to school, she has something for us,” said Aneriyena Saunders, student at Bluefield Intermediate.

And for Rhudy, every day her focus is the kids.

“They’re always a delight, they’re always smiling,” said Rhudy. “They give you hugs, they let you know what they like and what they don’t like.”

“She said there’s nothing more heartwarming than kids coming in ‘oh Ms. Rhudy, Ms. Rhudy!’ And they want to eat what she cooked, they want to see what she has,” said Rhudy’s daughter, Amanda Shumate.

Rhudy will now move on for a chance to be named the state of W.Va.’s Service Personnel of the Year for 2023. The decision is set to come later this year in September.

