Bluefield Economic Development Authority seeks federal dollars for workforce pipeline

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Economic Development Administration is making $1 billion dollars available to regional economic development boards.

Bluefield West Virginia joined the state coalition called ‘Resilient West Virginia.’ they look to receive $25-100 million dollars to fund multiple projects.

The Director of Bluefield’s Economic Development Authority told WVVA if the application gets the green light, it could open more doors for employers and potential employees in Southern West Virginia.

“Right now, there’s been a lot of money spent on the state and federal level for installing new fiber. Broadband is very important. There’s also a shortage of folks who are qualified to install and splice fiber. So we’re applying for some money that would create a fast-track training program here in the region to help 11 counties. We are also looking at the Omnis announcement and other potential companies that need high-demand people.”

Omnis will add more than 100 new jobs to mercer county in the next year and Spencer said having employee development is vital to recruiting more companies into this area.

“Companies are going to flock to talent because the workforce is very important. A 150,000 square foot building in Bluefield looks like a 150,000 square foot building in any other state. It comes down to that human component and that workforce being available to attract the industry.”

Skills training would also benefit people here who didn’t want to go to college but have a keen interest in learning what it takes to work in high-demand jobs that don’t require a degree. Spencer said it won’t happen overnight, but it will happen.

“It will take a little time but we need to start now. When you start to look at not just the opportunities for jobs today, but what is the future. What are the demand occupations that are going to be coming out in the next year, year and a half, that we need to fill those gaps now.”

A successful application for federal funds fills the fiscal gap to make this workforce development training a reality. The Resilient West Virginia Coalition is the group behind the application for federal funding. They won’t know whether or not the workforce development project will be funded by federal dollars until early fall.

