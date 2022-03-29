Advertisement

Bluefield Economic Development Authority seeks federal dollars for workforce pipeline

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Economic Development Administration is making $1 billion dollars available to regional economic development boards.

Bluefield West Virginia joined the state coalition called ‘Resilient West Virginia.’ they look to receive $25-100 million dollars to fund multiple projects.

The Director of Bluefield’s Economic Development Authority told WVVA if the application gets the green light, it could open more doors for employers and potential employees in Southern West Virginia.

Omnis will add more than 100 new jobs to mercer county in the next year and Spencer said having employee development is vital to recruiting more companies into this area.

Skills training would also benefit people here who didn’t want to go to college but have a keen interest in learning what it takes to work in high-demand jobs that don’t require a degree. Spencer said it won’t happen overnight, but it will happen.

A successful application for federal funds fills the fiscal gap to make this workforce development training a reality. The Resilient West Virginia Coalition is the group behind the application for federal funding. They won’t know whether or not the workforce development project will be funded by federal dollars until early fall.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summers Co. Schoolbus
School bus TikTok video prompts internal action
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Generic car crash
Two injured, one dead following two-vehicle accident in Pearisburg, Va.
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
The Drop Line ride is pictured May 7, 2017 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tn. (Curtis...
Dollywood closes drop tower ride after teen’s death in Florida ‘out of abundance of caution’

Latest News

Donna Rhudy named Mercer County Service Personnel of the year.
Bluefield Intermediate School cook honored as Mercer County Service Personnel of the Year
Voting generic
Clerk’s urge voters to register for primary elections
Herman Rodriguez
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes newest member
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail
Second guard backs up claim inmates being denied water at Southern Regional Jail