We’ll be warming back up over the next several days

Temps steadily rise again through midweek
HIGHS WILL BE AROUND THE 50 DEGREE MARK TUESDAY
HIGHS WILL BE AROUND THE 50 DEGREE MARK TUESDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT

High pressure just off to our northwest will keep us mainly dry, but cold & windy overnight. Lows tonight will eventually hit the 20s and teens, with areas of frost possible. We could see a few snowflakes at very high elevations this evening, but most will just see increasing cloud cover overnight.

WARM FRONT MOVES IN MIDWEEK
WARM FRONT MOVES IN MIDWEEK

A warm front will begin to traverse through the region tomorrow, bringing a bit more moisture, and milder temps. We should see lots of increasing clouds throughout the day Tuesday, and there is the chance we could also see a few afternoon isolated showers, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s-low 50s for most Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY PLANNER
TUESDAY PLANNER

We could see a few rain/snow showers (mainly north of the I-64 corridor) Tuesday night. Otherwise, we’ll be a bit cloudy and breezy with milder low temps in the upper 30s-low 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT
TUESDAY NIGHT

Wednesday will bring partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and MILD TEMPERATURES as wind flow picks up out of the south. High temps will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s Wednesday afternoon!

A WARM WEDNESDAY
A WARM WEDNESDAY

We look warm again Thursday as well, with temps on either side of the 70-degree mark. HOWEVER, we will be unsettled. A few rain showers will develop Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches, and wider-spread showers and some thunderstorms look possible throughout the day Thursday as the front rolls in. A few storms could be strong to severe into late week.

LOOKING AT THIS WEEK
LOOKING AT THIS WEEK

We will dry out, but will get cooler again behind this front on Friday...the roller coaster weather pattern will continue!

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

