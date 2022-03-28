Advertisement

Two injured, one dead following two-vehicle accident in Pearisburg, Va.

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARISBURG, Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday March 24th, just after 8 p.m., Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 42.

A Ford Edge was traveling east on Rt. 460 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Route 42. As the driver was turning, the car was struck by a Nissan Murano that was traveling west on Rt. 460.

The driver of the Ford Edge, Mary Lenkman, 80, of Pearisburg, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The passenger, Milton Lenkman, 86, of Pearisburg, was also transported for his injuries, but later died.

The driver of the Nissan, Christopher Huffman, 19, of Rich Creek, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police say all three were wearing seat-belts at the time of the accident.

VSP are still investigating this accident.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bluefield, Va. Dollar General
Alleged assault at Bluefield Dollar General
Catherine Maxwell (left) and Annie Moore (right) at VA AP Awards
Congratulations to Annie Moore and Catherine Maxwell
David W. Miller, 60 of Minden, is charged with the felony offense of grand larceny
Minden man arrested for grand larceny
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Southern Regional Jail guard confirms inmates going days without water
Brooks, Wallace mugs
Suspects sought in shooting death of 13-year-old

Latest News

David Miller
Minden man charged in vehicle theft
Vietnam Veterans in Princeton, W.Va.
Vietnam vets honored in Princeton
Ukraine vigil in Bluefield, W.Va.
Bluefield religious leaders host vigil for Ukraine
Richlands, Va.
Pop-Up Richlands business classes underway