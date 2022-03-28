Two injured, one dead following two-vehicle accident in Pearisburg, Va.

PEARISBURG, Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday March 24th, just after 8 p.m., Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 42.

A Ford Edge was traveling east on Rt. 460 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Route 42. As the driver was turning, the car was struck by a Nissan Murano that was traveling west on Rt. 460.

The driver of the Ford Edge, Mary Lenkman, 80, of Pearisburg, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries. The passenger, Milton Lenkman, 86, of Pearisburg, was also transported for his injuries, but later died.

The driver of the Nissan, Christopher Huffman, 19, of Rich Creek, was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police say all three were wearing seat-belts at the time of the accident.

VSP are still investigating this accident.

