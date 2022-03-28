Sunny and cool today but a warm up is on the way

It’s a cold one this morning and we will stay chilly throughout the day. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 30s and 40s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. A few light snow showers are possible in the higher elevations in western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties this afternoon. It will be another windy day with winds out of the west at 15-25 mph and gusts upwards of 30-35 mph at times making it feel even colder. Windy conditions combined with very dry air today will also lead to an increased risk for wildfires.

Most stay dry with mainly sunny skies although we will stay chilly. (WVVA WEATHER)

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 20s. We will be windy during the evening hours, however, winds will begin to die down overnight.

Outlook for tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Increasing clouds are expected tomorrow ahead of a warm front. Some isolated showers are possible at times, especially during the evening hours. Temperatures will be warmer but still below average in the 40s and low 50s.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with isolated showers possible in the evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Wednesday and temperatures will soar behind the warm front. Highs will get up into the 70s on Wednesday and yet again on Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms move in ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible on Thursday.

Temperatures rise into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain and storms move in on Thursday all thanks to a cold front. (WVVA WEATHER)

Drier conditions are expected for the rest of the week but temperatures will cool down behind that front. Highs will top off in the 50s for most on Friday and Saturday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch all the latest on WVVA.

